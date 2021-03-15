Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced a major relaxation of restrictions on restaurants and other businesses for Easter.

Beginning Sunday, April 4, restaurants may resume serving customers at a bar, alcohol can be served without food, and the 11 p.m. last call will be lifted, allowing restaurants to once again stay open until 2 a.m. In addition, restaurants can operate at up 75% capacity if they self-certify, up from the current 50% limit.

Gyms, theaters and other entertainment facilities can also begin operating at 75% capacity on April 4 under the new rules, which still require masking and social distancing.

The governor also announced revised maximum occupancy limits for indoor events to allow for 25% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size, and maximum occupancy limits for outdoor events to allow for 50% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size. Maximum occupancy is permitted only if attendees and workers are able to comply with the 6-foot physical distancing requirement.

“Pennsylvanians have stepped up and done their part of help curb the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said. “Our case counts continue to go down, hospitalizations are declining, and the percent positivity rate gets lower every week – all very positive signs. The number of people getting vaccinated increases daily and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. It’s time to allow our restaurants, bars and other service businesses to get back to more normal operations.”