This year’s tourism season won’t include a trio of longtime Lancaster County landmarks, one of which is being rebuilt after a fire, another that is poised to become a health clinic, and a third that is newly closed and looking for a buyer.

Here’s the latest on Hershey Farm’s restaurant and gift shop, the former Good N Plenty restaurant and Dutch Haven shoofly pie bakery and gift shop.

Hershey Farm

Since the Jan. 10 fire that destroyed the 650-seat restaurant and gift shop at the center of the Hershey Farm complex in Strasburg Township, all the rubble has been cleared from the site.

Deryl Stoltzfus, one of three owners of Hershey Farm, said he couldn’t provide specifics of the rebuilding because plans are still being made for what will remain a large restaurant featuring a buffet.

A note on the Hershey Farm website says the restaurant will be redesigned and built “so that we can serve our guests again in 2024.”

Lodging on the property at 240 Hartman Bridge Road, which includes a 31-room main inn, was expected to return Friday.

Most of the 60 rooms will be available, but some that had utilities tied into the restaurant won’t be open right away, Stoltzfus said.

A complimentary hot breakfast for hotel guests, which previously had been offered at the restaurant, will be available in three rooms that have been converted into a dining room.

Hershey Farm has leased kitchen space in the former Revere Tavern at 3063 Lincoln Highway East in Leacock Township, where staff will make baked goods that will be sold at the hotel and offered as part of the complimentary breakfast. Baked goods also will be sold for fundraising events.

The Hershey Farm Café & Bakery at 307 Stanley K Tanger Drive in East Lampeter Township, which sold baked goods and other items prepared at the main restaurant, closed less than a week after the fire. The space in Tanger Outlets is slated to become a Butter and Bean, which has a coffee shop in Southern Market.

MORE: Fire at Hershey Farm squeezes other tourist-friendly Lancaster County restaurants; 'Where are all the buses going to go?'

MORE: 'Amos the Amishman' statue untouched by fire at Hershey Farm; 15-foot-tall 'cultural icon' originally stood outside Zinn's Diner

Dutch Haven

Dutch Haven, a shoo-fly pie bakery and gift shop in East Lampeter Township, closed Jan. 1 and was put up for sale with an asking price of $2.4 million. Owner Paul Stahl said the property hasn’t drawn much interest since then and the real estate will likely be sold at an auction in mid-April.

To help clear out gift shop inventory, Dutch Haven is hosting a liquidation sale that started Friday and ends today, where shoofly pie is also being sold. The store’s remaining inventory of T-shirts, furniture, Amish-themed souvenirs and gifts are being sold at half price, but there isn’t a discount on baked goods.

The 3.5-acre complex of five properties at 2857A Lincoln Highway East is centered around the bakery and gift shop with its distinctive windmill roof where a commercial oven can make 96 pies at a time. Stahl, who is the sole owner of the business he bought in 1991 with two partners, said none of the interest in the property has been from someone who wants to continue operating it as Dutch Haven.

Billing itself as “The Place that Made Shoo Fly Pie Famous,” Dutch Haven at one time produced more than 125,000 of the pies in a year that were heavily promoted to tourists. Stahl said shoo-fly pies remained popular, with some 45,000 sold last year.

MORE: Dutch Haven, popular Lancaster shoo-fly pie bakery, closed and listed for sale

Good N Plenty

In January 2022, the owners of Good N Plenty restaurant at 150 Eastbrook Road in East Lampeter Township announced they would not be reopening the 600-seat restaurant and were putting the property up for sale. In August, a group organized by members of the Old Order Amish Church paid $2.9 million for the property, which they said they planned to turn into a health care facility that would cater to Amish church members.

A first of its kind for Lancaster County, initial plans for Well Spring Care called for it to offer birth care, chronic care and urgent care with the intention of being open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The vision for the health clinic called for a “community effort to provide a pleasant, comfortable, loving Christian atmosphere to care for the sick and suffering, using an efficient, affordable and common-sense approach,” according to a flyer distributed last year by Well Spring Care.

Since the purchase, the organizers have been raising money for the project, but there have been few visible signs of progress. Neither a building permit application nor a land development plan for the property have been filed with East Lampeter Township. Two dumpsters parked outside the building are the only recent signs of activity.

A spokesperson for the group of Amish bishops organizing Well Spring Care told LNP | LancasterOnline that some key meetings would happen in late March after which there would be a clearer idea of the next steps.

MORE: Owners of Good 'N Plenty close landmark restaurant, put business up for sale: 'It's time,' son of founders says

MORE: How Lancaster County's tourism industry handled the loss of Good N Plenty