Good Life Organics, a Reading based juice/smoothie shop, has opened a new location in Lancaster.

The cafe takes a spot 301 N. Queen St. that was recently occupied by Commonwealth on Queen, whose owners shifted focus to their new café in western Lancaster city.

For Good Life Organics, the corner spot at Queen and Walnut streets features smoothies and smoothie bowls alongside juices, yogurt parfaits and toasts. Sandwiches, soups and salads will eventually be added.

The café’s drinks menu includes coffee and teas as well as nitro coffee and kombucha served from a tap system.

Good Life Organics opens with seating for 36, which is half of its capacity. It operates with six employees, including three part-timers.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Good Life Organics is owned by Joel Moceri, Conor Delaney and Courtnie Nein. Delaney and Nein are the CEO and president, respectively, of GoodLife Companies, a financial advising firm whose building along Route 222 in Shillington houses the original Good Life Organics location.