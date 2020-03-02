When businesswoman Crystal Weaver considers adding a new supplier, she looks at a lot more than the price it would charge.

Weaver, co-owner of Commons Co., which runs Prince Street Cafe, Passenger Coffee Roasters, Blue Line Cafe at Franklin & Marshall College and other ventures, takes a wider view.

That broad perspective explains why Commons Co. recently switched its source of bagels to Two Poodles Bakery, even though Two Poodles charges 7 cents more per bagel than its prior supplier.

Since Commons Co. buys 60,000-plus bagels a year, that’s a $4,300 difference, a sizable sum for a small business with 100-plus employees and annual gross revenue of more than $6 million.

But Weaver didn’t flinch.

She liked that Two Poodles, a two-person business based in Elizabethtown, has a woman co-owner, uses high-quality ingredients, makes delicious bagels with consistent flavor and shape, and delivers them on time.

“I knew their vision was to grow the business and I saw how the volume we’d purchase would jump-start that growth for them,” she said.

“Whenever we can make a choice to invest our purchasing power and dollars into a small business in Lancaster, or at least Pennsylvania, we do it!” Weaver said in an email.

“It doesn’t always work out or make sense. But we’re excited when it does. Using our purchasing power and voting with our dollars is one of the many fun aspects of running a business,” she added.

The notion of running a for-profit business with the interests of the community in mind — and not just the financial interest of the owners — is at the heart of a new movement here.

The initiative, dubbed In Good Company, was launched Feb. 18 by three local organizations: the Lancaster Chamber, Assets and the Lancaster County Community Foundation.

More than 300 businesspeople gathered at the Ware Center to attend the unveiling of the initiative, developed by the three partners over the past 18 months.

Leaders of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, the High companies, Millersville University, TriStarr Staffing, Lancaster Works, H&H Group, Compass Real Estate and Cargas Systems joined Weaver and the founding partners in making the 90-minute presentation.

So far, executives from more than 50 businesses have publicly pledged to participate in the movement.

Private sector, public issues

Craig Dalen, a leader of Assets and facilitator of In Good Company, explained the initiative this way during a recent interview with LNP:

“This isn’t a prescription of what you have to do but a description of what’s needed at this moment in time. We’re inviting everyone to consider how it makes sense in their business ...

“Aligning a business’s operations with a community’s goals is a very powerful lever for change. ... We’re activating the private sector to address community needs,” he added.

Though the initiative is new here, its line of thinking is gaining traction around the nation and the world.

It echoes recent declarations by the Business Roundtable (composed of CEOs of major national companies), Fortune magazine and the World Economic Forum (a group of business, political, academic and other leaders).

The organizers of In Good Company — the first movement of its kind in the U.S. — see the movement as a way of addressing persistent local issues such as poverty and pollution.

Its purpose is to persuade the 13,000 businesses in Lancaster County to consider more than the short-term bottom-line impact on their company when making decisions.

Rather, In Good Company asks businesses to factor in what’s best for their community, employees, customers, long-term profitability and for the environment.

“This initiative is built on the premise that when companies improve the impact they have on their suppliers, employees, customers and the natural environment, it sends positive ripples back into their business and helps strengthen our community to be more healthy and prosperous,” Dalen said.

Focal points

And what exactly does “improving the impact” look like?

For instance, In Good Company recommends that when choosing suppliers, “favor local, ethical, and diversely-owned businesses.”

Joe Byorick, chief financial officer of Lancaster General Health, the county’s biggest employer and health system, indicated that he shares those priorities when picking suppliers.

“Cost isn’t the only part of the equation,” said Byorick, whose employer spends $75 million to $100 million with Lancaster County suppliers a year.

When setting pay rates, In Good Company urges employers to strive “to ensure that our employees share in the financial success of our businesses. Examine compensation structures in order to cultivate fair and family-sustaining livelihoods...”

In Good Company also advocates making a business’s total operation greener, “from our purchases to our operations to our end product.”

“We’re not saying that all companies need to do all of those things,” Dalen noted, suggesting instead that they “commit to something that makes sense” for them.

In Good Company is just looking to spur good intentions; it offers no numerical objectives or minimums to shoot for.

Tom Baldrige, Lancaster Chamber president and CEO, explained it this way at the Ware Center event: “Companies are going to be comfortable at different levels” of participation.

But how does considering community impact boost the performance of a business? Dalen explained:

“If it’s done authentically, embedded deeply into the business, when the business starts to look at these stakeholder groups that we’ve outlined, it’s actually good for business, in a longer-term, value-creation sort of way.

“It helps you recruit people. It helps you keep people. It gets them more motivated. Consumers like it. There’s higher brand loyalty. The cost of capital is lower (since lenders perceive such firms as safer bets).”

As Sam Bressi, president and CEO of the Lancaster County Community Foundation, told the Ware Center gathering, In Good Company “can be a competitive advantage for your company and our community.”

Targeting poverty

Dalen, who also is chief strategy officer at Assets, sees Lancaster County’s poverty rate, which is especially pronounced for people of color, as a prime target of the movement.

Though the Lancaster County poverty rate is 10.4%, according to the 2017 American Community Survey, the countywide rate by race is far more bleak for people of color.

It found that the poverty rate among African Americans living in Lancaster County was 27.6%; for Hispanics, 27.8%; for Asians, 9.6%; and for whites, 8.8%.

“We’re living in a 10-year (economic) recovery but not everyone is benefiting. We need to make sure it’s working for everyone,” said Dalen.

Echoes of the past

Two key parts of In Good Company’s approach might sound familiar to businesspeople who’ve been operating in Lancaster County for the past decade.

The Lancaster Chamber rolled out a “Think Local” initiative in 2011, encouraging businesses and consumers to consider making purchases from locally based stores and suppliers.

In Good Company, though, adds “ethical” and “diversely owned” to its recommended criteria.

Its emphasis on social impact also might trigger memories of something similar — the B Corp certification offered by the nonprofit B Lab. Nineteen firms in Lancaster County have it.

Participating in the In Good Company initiative, however, doesn’t require jumping through all the procedural hoops that certification requires.

Businesses can get started by visiting the initiative’s website, GoodCompanyLancaster.com and take the “Measure What Matters” assessment of their social and environmental impact.

They also can sign the pledge to be part of the movement.

To strengthen the effectiveness of the movement, participating businesses will be invited to attend informational seminars and join circles of their peers for discussions, sharing best practices and networking.

Businesses with successful efforts will be able to share those stories with other businesses via videos, blog posts and photo essays.

“We believe that the foundation is already set here in Lancaster County,” Dalen said. “We’re not re-writing the book on how to do business. We’re introducing the next chapter.”