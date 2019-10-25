Goldie’s Bakery, which turned a vacant tavern into a bright and airy Lancaster city brunch spot, will be closing next week.
Goldie’s Bakery, which opened in March 2018 at 170 E. King St., announced in a Facebook post that it will be closing after Friday, Nov. 1.
“We’ve enjoyed being part of your everyday routines and celebrating special moments with you and your families. Thank you for your support over these last few years,” the post said.
Goldie’s opened after extensive renovations to the former Golden Eagle Tavern at the southwest corner of King and Lime streets. The work exposed some brick walls and pulled up several layers of linoleum to reveal wood floors. A cafe counter was made from one section of pour concrete.
The roughly 50-seat restaurant features sandwiches and entrees as well as “bird nests,” which are shredded potato nests with a variety of fillings. It also has a separate, small bakery with breads, muffins and specialty treats.
Before opening Goldie’s, owner Mitch Rae had worked as a sous chef at Ma(i)son and a sous chef and pastry chef at Luca on James.