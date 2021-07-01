A California-based provider of gourmet meal kits is hiring 50 more employees at its East Hempfield Township facility to staff an expansion that will help the location cope with a surge in business that’s been accelerated by the pandemic.

Gobble Inc., which saw orders at the local operation briefly skyrocket fivefold when COVID-19 arrived in spring 2020, has added 15,000 square feet of production, fulfillment and storage space to its leased facility at 2910 Old Tree Drive.

The enlarged facility makes Gobble East capable of producing more than 20 million meals annually to serve a 38-state territory that stretches from Maine to Minnesota to Texas to Florida, a company spokeswoman said.

The company spent $300,000 to ready the extra space for its use, anticipating that the additional room will prepare the location to handle the growth it anticipates seeing over the next five years. It went into operation Tuesday.

Gobble was among many ecommerce providers of home-delivered meal kits, meals or groceries to see their business soar when the pandemic prompted consumers to curtail trips to grocery stores and restaurants.

Its existing 40,000 square feet here, dubbed Gobble East, opened in January 2018 with 65 employees, a figure that subsequently grew to 94 employees. During the peak months of the pandemic, that workforce has been supplemented with 35 temporary workers.

Alexandra Jasinski, Gobble’s general manager of East Coast operations, credited the “hard work, commitment and courage of the 90+ essential workers at this food production facility throughout the pandemic that secured our future and made this growth possible.”

The expansion reflects that fact that Gobble East is off to a fast start. In these early years of its operation, Gobble East is averaging annual revenue increases of 60%, the spokeswoman said.

And this latest wave of hiring isn’t expected to be the last.

Under the leadership of Keith Brewer, vice president of nationwide operations, Jasinski and Frank Darden, manager of East Coast fulfillment, Gobble East is expected to have more than 200 employees by the end of 2022, she said.

As the company has done since the Lancaster site was a plan and not yet a reality, Gobble East is turning to CareerLink for help with filling its workforce needs – help that’s more valuable than ever during the county’s ongoing labor shortage, which has left thousands of positions in an array of industries empty.

Among CareerLink’s services is supporting disadvantaged jobseekers -- people who want to work but have been unsuccessful finding jobs due to prison records, disabilities, no work experience, long spells of joblessness, different learning styles or other hurdles – a mission that resonates with Gobble East.

“Partnering with programs like CareerLink and other government and nonprofit organizations that help people with obstacles to employment is and has been a core part of Gobble's culture since inception,” Jasinski said.

Some hires from these programs have advanced in the company from entry-level positions to specialists, shift leaders and management, she noted.

Gobble East, which received a Governor’s Achievement Award for that initiative, is part of a trend here, said Cathy Rychalsky, executive director of the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, which oversees the local CareerLink on North Charlotte Street.

“More companies are thinking outside of the box – meaning they’re exploring how they can expand their search beyond their ‘typical’ candidate,” she said.

With 14 agencies under one roof, publicly funded CareerLink helps employers find jobseekers and helps jobseekers with job searches, on-the-job training and skills training. CareerLink’s services for both jobseekers and job providers can be found at jobs4lancaster.com.

“There are a lot of creative things that can happen through the CareerLink,” Rychalsky said.