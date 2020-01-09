Giant Food Stores plans to spend $114 million over the next 18 months to expand in Pennsylvania with a new Philadelphia fulfillment center for its online business, two new stores, and makeovers at 35 existing stores.
The Carlisle-based grocery retailer made the announcement Thursday at the ongoing Pennsylvania Farm Show.
The new 124,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Southwest Philadelphia will support the e-commerce brand Giant Direct which offers home delivery and on-site pickup for online orders.
The two new stores are planned for Pocono Summit in Monroe County and in Swatara Township east of Harrisburg.
The Pocono Summit store will be an entirely new store built at the Route 940 exit of I-380. The Swatara Township store will take a former Weis Markets location at 6301 Grayson Road.
Among the changes at the stores to be remodeled are streamlined pickup for orders, new displays, and updated decor. Some stores will get new areas for beer and wine sales.
A Giant spokeswoman did not specify which stores will be remodeled, saying those announcements would be made in the coming weeks and months.
With 12 stores and an e-commerce hub in Lancaster city, Giant is the largest grocery store operator in Lancaster County.
Giant added three new stores last year in Lancaster County through buying Musser’s Markets locations near Mountville and the Buck and the Ferguson & Hassler in Quarryville. The Giant Direct e-commerce hub was also added at the former city store at 235 N. Reservoir St.