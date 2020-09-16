The Giant supermarket chain announced Wednesday it wants to hire 500 more workers in Lancaster County, its third major round of hiring here this year, as the pandemic continues to boost demand for groceries.

The additional employees will bolster staff at its 12 Lancaster County stores and its Giant Direct home-delivery fulfillment center in Lancaster city. A Giant spokeswoman did not have a breakdown of the number of new hires for the stores and the home-delivery center.

With this new wave, Giant will have about 3,000 employees in Lancaster County, solidifying its position as the second biggest employer here. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is the largest by far, with about 9,000.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health tops list of county's largest employers Lancaster County has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state, helped by a diverse …

Giant has started hiring here for full-time and part-time positions, both seasonal and permanent. Minimum starting pay is $10 to $11, depending on the position, the spokeswoman said.

Carlisle-based Giant, as well as other supermarket operators, have seen demand for groceries soar during the COVID-19 outbreak. That’s because consumers are eating far more meals at home than before the virus arrived and are stocking their cupboards more heavily due to fears of shortages.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The surge in demand prompted Giant to expand its Lancaster County workforce by 319 employees in March and 195 in April.

This latest round of hiring here also is being prompted by an expected uptick in demand during the holiday season, the company said.

The initiative to hire 500 people here is part of Giant’s effort to hire 4,000 more employees at its 190 stores plus other types of locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

Giant is the largest supermarket chain operating in the county, capturing 27.2% of all food-store sales, according to trade publication Food Trade News.