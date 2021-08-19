The Giant supermarket chain underpaid 185 employees in Lancaster County by $7,500 for overtime worked during the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Labor said Wednesday.

The affected employees in Lancaster County were among 3,300 employees in four states owed $166,000, the department said.

On average, the shortchanged Lancaster County employees were owed $40 in backpay. The average owed all the employees company-wide was $50.

The Giant spokeswoman, Ashley Flower, attributed the underpayment to an “unintentional miscalculation” of overtime. Giant was neither fined nor issued a complaint, and resolved the issue voluntarily, she said. All affected workers have received the sum they were owed, according to Flower.

Giant is the county’s biggest supermarket chain with 12 stores, a home-delivery fulfillment center and a market share of nearly 27%, according to grocery industry publication Food Trade News.

The chain also is the county’s second largest employer, with about 3,000 workers here, according to LNP | LancasterOnline files and state statistics. Only Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has a larger local workforce, with more than 9,000 employees.

The U.S. Department of Labor said its Wage and Hour Division found that Carlisle-based Giant increased its hourly pay by $2 in March 2020 and calculated overtime correctly at that time.

In May 2020, Giant cut the hourly pay by $2, then paid lump-sum bonuses in June 2020, October 2020 and February 2021, the division determined.

But Giant failed to include the bonus amounts in the employees’ regular rates when calculating overtime pay due, in violation of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the division. So the overtime pay was too low, the division said.

It’s not known how the matter came to the division’s attention.

In a statement, Flower said Giant values its workers more than anything.

“The pandemic affirmed what we’ve long known: Our team members are our greatest resource. We were among the first in our region to provide appreciation pay, as well as an appreciation bonus, for all team members in our stores and distribution centers, in recognition of the incredible service they provided to our customers during an unprecedented time,” Flower said.

Giant has 192 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia under the Giant and Martin’s brands.