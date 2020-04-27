Continuing to face soaring demand, Giant wants to add 195 part-time and temporary employees to its expanding Lancaster County workforce, among 3,000 employees it wants to hire company-wide.
The new hires here will supplement the staffs at Giant’s 12 supermarkets across the county and at its Giant Direct home-delivery fulfillment center in Lancaster city.
This latest wave of hiring follows a larger round of hiring announced last month, which brought another 319 employees to Giant’s workforce here, bringing the total to 2,308.
The hiring push is being triggered by a surge in demand for groceries, as consumers stock their cupboards in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Giant’s minimum wage is $10 per hour plus bonuses.
Carlisle-based Giant is the county’s largest supermarket chain, garnering more than 20% of all supermarket sales here, according to regional industry publication Food Trade News.