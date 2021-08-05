Consumers who receive SNAP benefits now can use those funds to buy groceries online from Giant, the biggest supermarket chain in Lancaster County, the state Department of Human Services announced Thursday.

SNAP, officially the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program but informally referred to as food stamps, is a public assistance program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is testing online-grocery ordering (for pickup or delivery) with SNAP nationwide. Carlisle-based Giant joins two other Lancaster County retailers in the pilot program – Walmart and Aldi. Walmart was among the initial participants in June 2020; Aldi signed on in December.

The state Department of Human Services said the online option is well suited for SNAP recipients, because many are older or have chronic health issues that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19.

SNAP benefits cannot be used to pay for delivery fees or tips. Individuals will need to use another method of payment, such as a pre-paid debit card, to cover non-allowable fees.

Applications for SNAP and other public assistance programs can be submitted online at www.compass.state.pa.us or by contacting the Lancaster County Assistance Office, 832 Manor St. Its phone number is (717) 299-7411.