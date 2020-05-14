Giant has eliminated one-way aisles through its stores that had been established to create social distancing, part of its effort to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We listen closely to our customers, and many expressed that the directional arrows, while well intended, could increase shopping time,” said spokeswoman Ashley Flower in a statement Thursday.

“As a result, we removed the directional arrows. All other signage and social distancing measures remain in place,” she said.

Carlisle-based Giant is the largest supermarket company in Lancaster County, with 12 supermarkets and a market share exceeding 20%, according to the regional industry publication Food Trade News.