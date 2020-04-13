Giant supermarkets, the largest supermarket chain in Lancaster County, is rolling out additional steps to create social distancing between shoppers as a way of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The Carlisle-based chain has announced that it will limit the number of customers in its stores at one time, based on store size and other factors, and will ask customers to limit the size of their shopping party to one person per household.

Giant also is instituting one-way aisles, reducing store exits and entrances to one each per store, and requiring employees to wear face shields and masks. They may also wear gloves if they so choose.

In addition, when customers are ready to check out, they now will be directed into a single line where an employee will direct them to the next available register.

Giant, with 12 stores here, and other supermarket operators have been gradually instituting more precautions over the past four weeks.