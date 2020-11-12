German discount grocery chain Lidl is opening its first Lancaster County store next week.

The newly-built store at 2001 Columbia Ave will occupy a spot at the northeast corner of Good Drive and Columbia Ave, opposite a CVS. It debuts Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The 26,000-square-foot store will feature variety of grocery items, including Lidl’s private label products. The store will have sections for produce, meat, bakery items and specialty cheeses and also carry non-food items such as fitness gear, kitchen appliances, toys and outdoor furniture.

The East Hempfield Township store was built after Lidl bought three properties for a total of $3.6 million at the intersection and tore down some vacant buildings. Lidl declined to discuss the total project cost and did not immediately have the number of new jobs at the store.

Lidl (pronounced LEE-dle) operates 11,200 stores in 32 countries. In 2015 it opened an office in Virginia as it began its plans to expand into the United States, where it now has more than 110 stores in nine east coast states. The new Lancaster store will be its ninth in Pennsylvania.

Lidl is a rival of Aldi, another German grocery store chain which has been adding stores recently in the United States, including in Lancaster County where it now has four locations. Aldi’s most recent Lancaster County store debuted in August 2019 in Lime Spring Square, less than a mile away from the new Lidl.

The arrival of Lidl in Lancaster County follows a reconfiguration of the local grocery industry in the last couple years during which chains such as Wegmans and Whole Foods opened stores, Giant added new locations, and independent operators such as Darrenkamps and Musser’s Markets disappeared.

Lidl’s appearance means there will now be increased competition for discount grocery stores in Lancaster County, which includes locally-owned or operated ones such as Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, Sharp Shopper and BB’s Grocery Outlet.

