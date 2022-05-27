The former Messick’s Farm Equipment property along Route 283 near Elizabethtown is going to be a supercenter for a recreational vehicle retailer.

Michigan-based General RV spent $8.7 million for the property at 187 Merts Drive, Mount Joy Township, where it plans to have a service center and sell new and used RVs as well as retail parts and accessories. General RV says it will hire 50 employees for the new dealership that will open in July.

The Mount Joy Township location will be the 15th full-service dealership for General RV, which opened its first Pennsylvania dealership last September in Harrisburg and has locations in six other states.

The 18.9-acre property near the Cloverleaf Road exit of Route 283 includes 105,000-square-feet of industrial and office space in five buildings, as well as three vacant lots.

Justin Geisenberger of Sable Commercial Realty represented the seller in the real estate transaction which closed May 20. The buyer was represented by Maria Ratzlaff of JLL.

Messick’s Farm Equipment moved in January to a new, larger spot it built at 1475 Strickler Road, just off the Esbenshade Road exit of Route 283 near Mount Joy.