Bank of Bird-in-Hand knows that it’s better to reach out to customers than require them to come in.
The success of the bank’s first “branch on wheels,” launched in May 2018, has proven the point. It already has generated $15 million in deposits.
Now the bank intends to add two more mobile branches, enabling the six-year-old institution to lengthen its reach substantially.
“This model may not work in Philadelphia or somewhere else. But it works here,” said Lori Maley, the bank’s president and CEO.
Bank of Bird-in-Hand, which serves eastern Lancaster County and western Chester County, is considering using the new mobile branches to expand into northern, central and southern and Lancaster County.
In its application seeking the approval of state and federal regulators, the bank says it’s considering using them to serve seven new municipalities.
They are Providence, West Earl, Ephrata, Clay, East Hempfield and Lower Oxford townships, as well as Terre Hill Borough.
“We’ve had a lot of requests from those areas,” said Maley.
Its first mobile branch has weekly three-hour stays at Honey Brook (two locations), Quarryville (two locations), Kirkwood, Peach Bottom, Gap, New Holland and Ephrata Borough.
With mobile branches two and three, expected to go into service next summer, Bank of Bird-in-Hand will not only add locations. It will lengthen those stays to eight hours.
Bank of Bird-in-Hand — the only bank in the county with a mobile branch — has dubbed them the Gelt Buses, using the Pennsylvania Dutch and German word for money.
“When we did this,” said Maley on Monday, “it was a complete experiment. We didn’t know what to expect, from the regulators or our customers.”
The idea was to respond to potential customers who want to bank with Bank of Bird-in-Hand, but live too far from its brick-and-mortar branches in Bird-in-Hand, Intercourse or Paradise. For Amish customers, who travel by horse and buggy, proximity is paramount.
Maley said adding a mobile branch is far faster and cheaper than adding a brick-and-mortar location. Mobile Facilities LLC of Elkhart, Indiana, needs six months after an order is placed to deliver it.
Bank of Bird-in-Hand is the only bank in the county to use a mobile branch.
“This is a fairly quick and easy way to get out there to service customers,” giving them a place to make deposits and withdraws, open new accounts, and do other banking tasks, she said.
The new mobile branches will cost $320,000 each, up from $165,000 for the original Gelt Bus, as they’ll be longer (35 feet vs. 29 feet) and have more features. Constructing a bricks-and-mortar branch costs seven figures and can take three times as long.
Bank of Bird-in-Hand, profitable since early 2016, is a rapidly growing, community-owned institution, now with $410 million in deposits. It’s the seventh largest bank in the county, federal statistics show.