A Holtwood-based maker of custom gazebos and pavilions will expand to a new $3.5 million facility in Vintage Business Park in Paradise Township, according to a low-interest loan agreement approved by the state.

Pencroft LLC will retain 36 employees at an average salary of $70,000 when it moves to the 3.74-acre lot on 140 Ola Way, the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority announced this week. Pencroft, which is located at 197 Pencroft Drive North in Martic Township, did not respond to an LNP | LancasterOnline inquiry Thursday.

Vintage Business Park owner M Land Develop LLC, through the EDC Finance Corporation, was approved for a seven-year $1,728,500 loan at a 3.5% variable interest rate to construct a 28,810-square-foot single tenant building. Following completion, the building will be leased to Pencroft. The total project cost is $3.5 million, with additional funding through a $1.57 million loan from the Bank of Bird-in-Hand. M Land Develop LLC is owned by Myron Stoltzfus, who could not be reached for comment.

This is the second PIDA loan for M Land Develop. A previous loan for $2.25 million was approved in May 2019, which assisted with the purchase of the property. It was fully repaid in 2021.

The 62-acre business park is located at 27 S. Vintage Road between routes 30 and 741. It was created to enable Amish businesses based on farms to expand their home-based businesses to new and larger facilities on property that is zoned industrial.

Pencroft LLC began in 1999 as Pencroft Structures LLC. The company makes and installs a variety of outdoor structures including pergolas, pavilions, pool houses, sheds and gazebos, in either wood or vinyl finishes. The company markets its products through dealers and contractors. Pencroft is owned by Brandon Schalbach who purchased the company from his partners in 2020. The company sought the new facility because it is growing. Since 2018, Pencroft has more than doubled its employees from 15 to the current 36, according to the PIDA loan application.