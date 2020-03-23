With the COVID-19 pandemic slashing demand here and nationwide, Lancaster County gasoline prices have plunged to their lowest point in 3 ½ years – with an even bigger drop to come.

That’s the view of GasBuddy, a price-tracking website that monitors prices at 147 gas stations in the county and 150,000 across the U.S.

The average gas price in Lancaster County was $2.25 a gallon as of Monday morning, GasBuddy reported, a decline of 8.3 cents over the past week and a slide of 38.2 cents in the past month.

The last time the average price here was this low was in August 2016, said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis.

As of Monday morning, the lowest local gas price in the county (excluding members-only prices at club stores) was $2.17 at the Sunoco station at 2270 New Holland Pike. Seven other stations were at $2.19.

For more local prices, visit LancasterOnline.com/gasprices.

De Haan called the current collapse of prices “truly an unprecedented turn of events.”

"Gas prices have spent virtually all of March marching lower, with the drop continuing as the coronavirus destroys oil demand globally … paving the way for still an additional 35-75 cent per gallon drop at most stations in the weeks ahead," said De Haan.

De Haan said the global plunge in oil prices shows up at the pump “several weeks” later, making him confident that the price implosion will continue.

“There's plenty more room for prices to drop, putting 99 cents per gallon prices as a strong possibility for perhaps many more stations than we previously anticipated,” he said.