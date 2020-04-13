Gasoline prices in Lancaster County have dipped below $2 a gallon for the first time in four years, a price-tracking website says, as demand has plunged here and nationwide due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

GasBuddy, which monitors the prices at 147 stations in Lancaster County, showed that prices in the county Monday morning were lowest in Willow Street.

A Turkey Hill at Willow Street Pike and Long Lane was at $1.89, while a Sunoco at Willow Street Pike and Penn Grant Road was at $1.93 and a Liberty station at Willow Street Pike and Casey Drive was at $1.96, said GasBuddy.

Also among the cheapest stations were a Turkey Hill at West Main Street and Sharp Avenue in Ephrata ($1.96) and a GasPlus at Roseville Road and Oregon Pike ($1.97). More than a dozen stations were at $1.99, GasBuddy showed.

The average price among the surveyed stations was $2.10, down 4.4 cents from a week earlier and 86 cents cheaper than a year ago, said GasBuddy. The weekly decline marked the seventh straight weekly drop, LNP | LancasterOnline records show.

Demand for gasoline has collapsed due to stay-at-home orders by Gov. Tom Wolf and the governors of most other states as part of an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. At the same time, oil production was far exceeding demand. Sunday, though, major oil producing nations, including the United States, agreed to trim production by about 10%.