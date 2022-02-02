Garden Spot Communities said Wednesday it plans to join with two other faith-based senior living organizations to combine some resources, share costs and provide new programs and services for residents along with extra opportunities for employees.

Under a new parent company, Ilumin, New Holland-based Garden Spot Communities would affiliate with Allegheny Lutheran Social Ministries of Altoona and Liberty Lutheran Services of Ambler.

Guided by a shared executive leadership team, the new organization says that, among other things, it hopes to have a stronger voice in negotiating contracts with health care providers.

“The need for scale and size is becoming increasingly apparent as we look to the future because of the complexity of the world that we work in and the challenges that we’re facing. We just need to have a little more size to weather the storms that come our way,” said Steve Lindsey, CEO of Mennonite-affiliated Garden Spot Communities. He would become CEO of Ilumin while remaining CEO of Garden Spot Communities.

Garden Spot Communities is the largest of the three entities. It has nearly 1,100 residents and some 550 employees, most of whom are on at its 232-acre Garden Spot Village campus east of New Holland. Its much smaller Maple Farm campus in Akron has 46 residents and about 80 employees.

Together, the organizations that would comprise Ilumin report $140 million in annual revenue and have some 2,400 residents and nearly 2,000 employees.

Joining Lindsey on Ilumin’s executive leadership team will be six leaders of the member organizations, including three others from Garden Spot Village. Each organization will continue to do its own financial accounting but will also make regular reports to Ilumin. Operational costs for the parent company will be shared by the member organizations.

Patricia Savage, CEO of Allegheny Lutheran Social Ministries, and Luanne Fisher, CEO of Liberty Lutheran, will both step down from their positions when the affiliation takes effect, which is expected sometime in the spring.

The affiliation has been approved by the three senior living communities but is still subject to regulatory approval, including from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, state Department of Health and the Federal Trade Commission.

While the new arrangement could be valuable for sharing ideas and lowering costs, Lindsey emphasized that it doesn’t constitute a merger, won’t necessitate layoffs, and will create little visible impact for residents and staff.

“It is really just an opportunity to position ourselves in a much better place going forward and get the benefits of a much larger organization,” said Lindsey.

Once the affiliation begins, Lindsey said he hopes the organizations will explore creative ways to cooperate, which he said could include allowing residents at a lower level of care at one campus being allowed to move to a higher level of care at another campus.

“We will create an authentic community for our employees and those we serve, unified by a shared belief that purpose brings meaning to life,” he said. “Our Lutheran and Mennonite values emphasize faith in action through serving others, and Ilumin will be the embodiment of that.”