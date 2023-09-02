Garden Spot Communities in New Holland joined forces with Montgomery County’s Frederick Living on Friday in an affiliation between the two nonprofits, about a year after Frederick’s board of directors began searching for a partner.

But what does that mean for the two retirement communities and their residents?

Michelle Rassler, Frederick Living’s chief executive officer, said the affiliation will move the smaller continuing care retirement community forward faster to meet challenges and ensure long-term sustainability.

The pace of change in the world is having a significant impact on senior living, Garden Spot chief executive Steve Lindsey said. Key factors include availability and costs of labor, as well as increased operational expenses.

“The affiliation of our organizations will enable us to use the collective genius of more minds, skill sets and experience to deal with future challenges,” Lindsey said.

“The economic environment is difficult, especially for small system organizations,” he said. “We believe our affiliation will enable us to be future-ready to make use of new opportunities and is in the best interest of our respective organization.”

Frederick Living had been looking for a faith-based organization as a partner, Rassler said. The board reached out to Garden Spot Communities, which they felt could best meet - or exceed - their affiliation expectations. Both organizations share a Mennonite faith-based background and mission.

An affiliation agreement was reached over the summer, and the integration process began. Frederick Living will be an entity of Garden Spot Communities, the parent organization, joining Garden Spot Village, Garden Spot Village at Home, ForgeWorks (a consultancy for nonprofit organizations located in New Holland) and Maple Farm Nursing Care in Akron.

Garden Spot Village was founded in 1996 and has 1,000 residents.

Maple Farm Nursing Center became the first licensed nursing center in Pennsylvania in the 1940s. Lancaster General Health took over operations in 1997 until Garden Spot Communities took over in 2009. Maple Farm is home to 46 residents.

Frederick Living was founded in 1896 and has 325 residents.

The organizations have signed a management agreement for the two organizations to integrate, and an Affiliation Agreement authorized by both boards of directors to establish the terms of the affiliation will be signed upon approval by government agencies. Details were not available, and finalization is expected in early 2024.

“We are pleased with the new relationships developed between residents and team members resulting from the due diligence of our organizations to keep everyone informed,” Rassler said.

Rassler, of Lancaster, is leaving her role as CEO, saying the organization is in good hands and it’s the ideal time for her to leave. Mike Haggerty, who had been Frederick Living’s director of operations, will take on the role of executive director, effective today. Staffing cuts are not expected, Lindsey said.

“Frederick Living and Garden Spot Communities share a similar soul. A soul committed to cultivating vibrant community for purposeful living,” said Lindsey.