Dutchland Inc., a Gap-based maker of concrete structures for the water and wastewater industries, has been bought by MiddleGround Capital, a private equity firm from Lexington, Kentucky.

Dutchland, which has 140 employees, will be combined with Lindsay Precast, an Ohio firm MiddleGround bought in November 2021, MiddleGround said in press release this week announcing the sale.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but MiddleGround paid $12 million Nov. 25 for Dutchland’s 26-acre property at 160 Rt. 41, according to a deed recorded Dec. 1

“Dutchland is a natural and complementary addition to our platform, and we believe that combining our businesses will make us more than the sum of our parts, especially with MiddleGround Capital’s deep operating experience,” Ron Lindsay, president of Lindsay Precast, said in a news release announcing the transaction. “We welcome their dedicated team and are excited to collaborate with them as we expand their capabilities within our footprint and beyond.”

Lindsay Precast is a designer and manufacturer of engineered precast concrete structures for water/wastewater, utility, solar, transportation and government markets.

Dutchland will continue to operate under its own name and be managed by Ben Kauffman, the company’s president and CEO and a son of the company’s co-founders, Daniel and Katie Kauffman. Kauffman had owned Dutchland with his brother, Lee, who continues as chief operating officer.

“Since the establishment of our business in the early 1980s, we have been recognized as a leading manufacturer of precast post-tensioned concrete structures across water and wastewater infrastructure for local communities across the mid-Atlantic region,” Ben Kauffman said in the sales news release. “We believe MiddleGround will prove to be a great partner as they support our core values and ethical approach to business, and we look forward to future development under their management team.”

Dutchland was represented by BDO Capital Advisors LLC, a Boston-based investment banking firm. Kauffman told LNP |LancasterOnline that MiddleGround Capital was chosen out of 154 interested companies at the end of a nine-month process.

"We wanted a partner to help us grow into other areas. Lindsay Precast has the facilities and size to help us grow into new markets, so that is why we chose Lindsay and MiddleGround Captial," Kauffman told LNP.

"Lee and I also knew we needed to create a strategy for continued growth in the next generation at Dutchland, beyond our careers. This is a sustainable way to have Dutchland grow beyond our time and limitations," Kauffman said.

Daniel and Katie Kauffman began Daniel E. Kauffman Excavating in 1969 and then in 1985 changed the company’s name to Dutchland after getting into the wastewater business. In 2017, the company’s ownership transitioned from six family members to just Ben and Lee. Daniel Kauffman, who also built carriages for the local Amish community and founded trucking firm Kauffman Transport, died Nov. 7 at age 80.