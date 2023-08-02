Ganse Apothecary is now operating as Altruix following a name change by the private equity firm that acquired the Lancaster city pharmacy last summer.

New York-based WindRose Health Investors LLC bought Ganse Apothecary in July 2022 for an undisclosed price and then merged it with Terrapin Pharmacy in Annapolis, Maryland. Now, both of those pharmacies – as well as Bank’s Apothecary in Bucks County – have been renamed Altruix.

The Altruix pharmacies specialize in dispensing medication for people in residential settings such as long-term care or behavioral health facilities. Together the three pharmacies serve more than 23,000 people across 23 states, the company said.

In a press release announcing the name change, Altruix said it will be expanding its personalized pharmacy services and adding more medications for behavioral health, substance abuse disorder and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"Individuals with disabilities or who require complex treatment for behavioral health conditions, substance use disorder, and intellectual and developmental disability struggle to access and afford the drugs they need,” Altruix CEO Eric Elliott said in a press release. “Our new name, which comes from the word altruism, reflects our dedication to the wellbeing of these individuals.”

The former Ganse Apothecary has a retail pharmacy at 355 W. King St. as well as adjacent warehouse space along Charlotte Street. It operates with 60 employees and is currently seeking eight more employees. A new sign was up Tuesday at the location where workers were doing some outside painting.

Ganse Apothecary was founded in 1970 by Gerald Ganse, whose son Greg was its president and CEO up to the purchase by WindRose Health Investors. Greg Ganse remains on the board of Altruix and is a member of the company’s executive team.