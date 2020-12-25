The GameStop near Park City Center's center court closed on Christmas Eve and the GameStop in Manheim Township’s Golden Triangle shopping center is closing Jan. 24 as the largest video game retailer in the world continues to downsize.

In early December, GameStop said it would close 1,000 stores by the end of March, a decision that follows the closure of nearly 800 stores in the previous two years. The moves would leave GameStop with just under 5,000 stores worldwide.

After the most recent closures in Lancaster County, GameStop will have four GameStop stores here: in the former Sears wing at Park City, near Giant in Ephrata, near the Target in East Lampeter Township, and near Walmart along Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township.

Read more: