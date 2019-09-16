Last month, we witnessed a seismic shift in corporate America. A group of nearly 200 of America’s top CEOs, in a statement issued by the Business Roundtable, publicly acknowledged that their companies must be committed to creating value for society, redefining what they see as the purpose of a corporation.
Previously, these CEOs said the purpose of a corporation is to increase profits for shareholders, an idea known as “shareholder primacy.”
But on Aug. 19, the Business Roundtable announced a new purpose for the corporation: to deliver value for all stakeholders — the company’s customers, employees, suppliers, communities, the natural environment and shareholders.
This is yet another sign that business is moving in a new direction.
People are demanding more of the private sector than ever before. Companies must respond to these pressures in order to remain successful, and the recent Business Roundtable statement suggests that corporate culture is shifting to this new paradigm.
But words are not enough. The people demanding this shift are demanding action.
The problems we face are bigger than any one actor — bigger than any single government, nonprofit or company — and we need everyone to participate. We need the private sector to translate its words to actions, so that together we can address today’s most pressing problems and create a more equitable, ethical economy that works for everyone.
Thankfully, locally the raw materials for private sector action are already present. We already have the tools and structures that provide a framework for action, and you already can see the evidence of local companies working to create inclusive prosperity in Lancaster.
You can see it in the movement of nearly 20 Certified B Corporations like Two Dudes Painting Co. and Commons Co., who have publicly committed to prioritizing their stakeholders and creating quality jobs.
The certification means the nonprofit B Lab has found that they meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.
The B Corp framework makes it possible for companies to walk the talk of corporate responsibility, so when you see the Certified B Corp seal, you know the company behind it meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental impact.
You can see the large number of self-identified social enterprises who exist to empower their employees and suppliers, like Stroopie Co. and Bridge, which are employing resettled refugees in our community; like Lancaster Works, which places employees with barriers to employment in jobs and supports their success; and like Imagine Goods and Lush Bazaar, which are building ethical supply chains internationally.
You can see it in employee-owned companies like Cargas Systems and Murray Securus.
You can see it in companies like Shumaker PDT and Community Services Group, which strive to ensure all frontline workers and part-time employees are paid a living wage and offered benefits.
You can see it in our community’s anchor institutions like Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, which, beyond providing quality medical services, leads through how it conducts business — specifically purchasing intentionally from local, ethical and diverse businesses to further community health.
Through these examples — and there are many more — you can see what it looks like when a local business community takes action to benefit employees, suppliers and the community.
Lancaster can lead the way as an example of meaningful private sector action, and as employees, consumers, and investors we can applaud, support, and participate in this action.
Let’s get to work and build an economy that works for everyone.
• Craig Dalen is the chief strategy officer at Assets.