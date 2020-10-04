Family owned retailer Just Furniture opened a Lancaster store this summer at 898 Plaza Blvd., opposite Park City Center.

The Easton-based business offers furniture for the living room, bedroom, dining room, family room, office, children’s areas and patio, plus accents such as mirrors, lighting and rugs.

“In this area, there’s a big need for aggressively priced product,” said store manager Randy Norris.

The 30,000-square-foot location, with seven employees, fills a space formerly occupied by LifeWay Christian Store, a bookstore and gift shop. LifeWay closed in May 2019.

The Parkview Plaza space’s first tenant was Bryn Mawr Music and Stereo in 1997. It was followed by another stereo store, Tweeter, then Berean Book Store, which later was acquired by LifeWay.

Just Furniture has five other stores: Reading, Oaks, Easton, Quakertown and Allentown.

JUST FURNITURE

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Address: 898 Plaza Blvd., Lancaster

Hours: Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Info: (717) 824-4556, justfurnitureonline.com,facebook.com/JUSTFURNITURE1/

Related articles