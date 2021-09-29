Fun 101.3’s six-year run will come to an end at 5 p.m. Thursday, as the local radio station changes hands from Hall Communications to a Christian radio-station chain.

The Manheim-based station, formally named WROZ-FM, is celebrating its legacy during its final hours by bringing back on-air personalities from the past and playing songs that were popular under the station’s previous formats.

On Thursday, the on-air staff will take calls from listeners starting at 6 a.m. Beginning at noon Thursday, listeners are invited to pull into the parking lot of the station at 1996 Auction Road, Manheim, to pick up giveaways featuring the station logo and to take photos of the on-air personalities.

“Although the station has taken on several different identities throughout the years, one thing that never changed was our commitment to serving the community and entertaining listeners,” said Ronnie Ramone, WROZ’s program director, brand manager and on-air personality.

He continued: "Our staff gave countless hours of their time to charitable events and offered free air time to promote their various causes. We will treasure the connections we’ve made with listeners, our advertisers and our community partners.”

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported in July, Hall Communications sold the station for $1.7 million to the Educational Media Foundation, a California-based nonprofit with nearly 500 stations that operate under the names Air1 (modern worship music) or K-Love (contemporary Christian music).

Joe Miller, Educational Media vice president, said Tuesday that the station will return to the air Friday or Saturday and operate as one of its Air1 stations, airing programming that’s created elsewhere.

The station will operate under the Federal Communications Commission's non-commercial guidelines, he said, meaning there could be some underwriting or local announcements but no commercial advertising.

Its number of employees has yet to be determined, according to Miller. But Ramone said Tuesday that only two or three of the station’s workforce, which until recently numbered 14, will be retained. They will work remotely, he added.

WROZ was founded in 1944. It was acquired by Florida-based Hall Communications in 1977. The station has played adult contemporary music since switching its name from WNCE Nice 101 (an easy listening station) to The Rose in 1992. That adult contemporary format was expanded to include songs from the 1980s and 1990s when the name changed to Fun 101.3 in 2015.

Hall Communications in August agreed to sell its other Lancaster County holdings, WLPA-AM/FM, and sister station WONN-FM to Forever Media for $400,000, LNP | LancasterOnline reported at the time.