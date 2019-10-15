Fulton Financial will repurchase up to $100 million worth of its own common stock, or 3.9% of its outstanding shares, the bank holding company said Tuesday.
Lancaster-based Fulton Financial, owner of the county’s largest bank, Fulton Bank, said the approval expires at year-end 2020.
The new round of stock buybacks follows the recent completion of an earlier $100 million stock repurchase program announced in March. The earlier program was completed in the third quarter when Fulton Financial repurchased $48.0 million worth of stock.