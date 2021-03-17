Fulton Financial on Tuesday declared a 1-cent increase in the dividend paid on its common stock, boosting the payout to 14 cents per share, payable April 15 to shareholders of record April 1.

The payout had been 13 cents per common share since April 2019.

With this latest hike, Fulton continues to steadily lift its dividend closer to the 15-cent payout the stock provided before the Great Recession. That changed dramatically in early 2009, when Fulton slashed its dividend to 3 cents a share -- one of many companies to cut their dividends during the downturn.

Fulton began rebuilding the quarterly dividend in 2011. It’s also paid special dividends for seven straight years. Lancaster-based Fulton Financial is the parent company of Fulton Bank, the county’s largest bank.