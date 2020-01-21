Fulton Financial on Tuesday reported a 6.9% drop in net profits for the fourth quarter.
Lancaster-based Fulton had net profits of $54.1 million (33 cents a share), down from $58.1 million (also 33 cents a share) in 2018's fourth quarter.
Cutting into net profits were a 52.8% increase in the provision for credit losses and a 46.6% rise in income tax expense, offset in part by an 11.6% increase in non-interest income and a 0.6% drop in non-interest expense.
But for the year, net profits jumped 11.6% to a record $232.6 million ($1.39 a share) from 2018's $208.4 million ($1.18 a share).
Fulton had total assets of $21.9 billion at Dec. 31, up 5.9% from a year earlier.