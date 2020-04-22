Fulton Financial on Tuesday reported a 54.0% drop in net profits for the first quarter, largely due to the impact of COVID-19.

Lancaster-based Fulton had net profits of $26.0 million (16 cents a share), down from $56.7 million (33 cents a share) in 2019’s first quarter.

Slashing net profits was a nine-fold increase in the provision for loan losses, to $44.0 million from $5.1 million in the 2019 quarter. The surge reflects a new accounting requirement to calculate the provision based on expected losses – including the estimated losses to be caused by COVID-19 -- rather than incurred losses as in the past.

Including the provision, net interest income fell 26.2%, offset in part by a 16.9% increase in non-interest income and a 73.7% decline in income tax expense.

Fulton, parent company of Fulton Bank, the largest bank in Lancaster County, had total assets of $22.9 billion at March 31.