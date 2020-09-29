Federal regulators have accepted Fulton Financial’s offer to pay a $1.5 million penalty to settle allegations that it mishandled an accounting valuation allowance, the banking company disclosed Monday.

Lancaster-based Fulton Financial does not admit or deny the Securities and Exchange Commission’s claims that the holding company “made material misrepresentations and omissions in its public filings, and failed to maintain accurate books and records and sufficient internal accounting controls.”

At issue was the way Fulton Financial determined a valuation allowance for one of its assets -- its mortgage servicing rights. According to the SEC, in 2016’s fourth quarter and 2017’s first quarter Fulton Financial did not follow the method it said it used.

The method Fulton Financial actually used boosted the valuation allowance by $1.3 million, the regulators said.

(A valuation allowance is a reserve set aside when it’s likely that a possible tax benefit from having a particular asset will not be realized.)

Then, according to the SEC, Fulton Financial “belatedly reversed the allowance in the second quarter of 2017, which increased (its) earnings per share by a penny in that quarter, at a time when (its) reported earnings per share otherwise would have fallen short of analyst consensus expectations.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Fulton Financial’s prompt remedial action and cooperation helped persuade the SEC to accept Fulton Financial’s settlement offer, the SEC said. The resolution does not involve a restatement of Fulton Financial’s previously filed financial statements.

Fulton Financial is one of the county’s biggest employers, with 1,400 employees here. It owns Fulton Bank, the county’s biggest bank.