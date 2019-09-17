Fulton Financial said Monday it has completed the consolidation of its six subsidiary banks into the largest of them, Fulton Bank.
The final step was consolidating the last two, The Columbia Bank of Columbia, Maryland, and Lafayette Ambassador Bank of Lehigh Valley, into Fulton Bank. That step was completed Monday.
Fulton Financial first disclosed a desire to merge its six banks into its flagship bank in early 2015, according to LNP files.
But the process was delayed until Fulton Financial and the subsidiary banks fulfilled federal regulators’ orders to strengthen their measures to prevent and detect money laundering.