Lancaster-based Fulton Financial is a member of the coalition of mid-sized banks calling for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to insure all bank deposits for up to two years.

The Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America asked regulators for a temporary extension of the deposit’s insurance beyond the FDIC’s current $250,000 limit, according to a Bloomberg report that cited a Friday letter the coalition sent to federal regulators.

The request followed the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, two mid-sized banks that suffered after concerns about their financial stability prompted depositors to withdraw money en masse, bank runs that made their financial problems much worse. Both banks had been members of the coalition and have since been taken over by banking regulators.

The coalition did not respond to an LNP | LancasterOnline request for comment, but the Bloomberg report said the letter argued that extending insurance would stop the exodus of deposits from smaller banks.

While FDIC insurance normally covers deposits only up to $250,000, federal regulators have said that customers of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank will have full access to their deposits.

The Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America is made up of 108 banks with assets between $10 billion and $100 billion. Fulton Financial, the parent company of Fulton Bank, has $26 billion in assets. The two other banks based in Lancaster County — Ephrata National Bank and Bank of Bird-in-Hand — have assets of $1.8 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively.

A spokesperson for Fulton Financial said the bank didn’t have anything to add to the coalition’s suggestion.

While Fulton’s stock price has rebounded somewhat this week, it has suffered since early March when worries about banks began souring investors on all kinds of financial stocks. Fulton’s stock price, which closed Wednesday at $14.31, was trading for $17.40 a share on March 1. On Monday, Fulton announced a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share of common stock, the level it has maintained over the last year.