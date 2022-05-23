Fulton Financial Corp. has received regulatory approval for its planned acquisition of Philadelphia-based Prudential Bank.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities have both approved the sale of Prudential, which has $1 billion in assets and eight locations in Philadelphia as well as Montgomery and Delaware counties, Fulton announced Monday.

“These regulatory approvals mark an important milestone in this acquisition, which will further strengthen Fulton’s presence in the Philadelphia region,” said E. Philip Wenger, Fulton’s chairman and CEO. “With these approvals, we remain on track to bring our talented teams together to help even more customers and communities in Philadelphia achieve financial success.”

Subject to approval of Prudential shareholders, the transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of the year. Prudential shareholders will vote on the merger during a virtual meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. June 15.

Under the merger agreement, Fulton Financial will convert Prudential shares into Fulton stock and pay $20 million. Current Prudential shareholders will receive 0.7974 shares of Fulton stock and $3.65 for each Prudential share they own. On Friday, Fulton shares closed at $15.13 and Prudential’s closed at $15.28.

Lancaster-based Fulton Financial is the parent company of Fulton Bank, the county’s largest bank. Fulton Bank, which holds assets of about $26 billion, operates 200 branches across the mid-Atlantic, with large presences in south-central Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. The addition of Prudential's eight branch locations in Philadelphia gives Fulton 11 there.