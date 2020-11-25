Fulton Financial has declared a special dividend of 4 cents per common share, payable Dec. 17 to shareholders of record Dec. 7, the banking company said Wednesday.

The special dividend is in addition to a regular common stock dividend of 13 cents a share, which Fulton Financial paid in each of the four quarters of 2020.

Lancaster-based Fulton Financial, owner of Fulton Bank, the county’s biggest bank, now has declared a special dividend in seven consecutive years.

At the same time, it has steadily rebuilt its common stock dividend, after slashing it from 15 cents a share to 3 cents a share in 2009, during the Great Recession.