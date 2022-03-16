Fulton Financial’s chairman and CEO, E. Philip Wenger, announced Wednesday his plan to retire at the end of the year after 43 years at the company.

Fulton President and COO Curtis Myers will take over Wenger’s positions at the start of next year, according to the announcement. At that time, Wenger will shift to a director role with the company’s banking arm, Fulton Bank.

"I have spent all of my banking career at Fulton, and it has been a privilege to work for such an exceptional company and with such a talented team,” Wenger said in a news release. “I’m very proud of all that we have accomplished together. When I retire in December, I will do so with complete confidence in Curt Myers and his senior management team.”

Wenger first joined Fulton Bank in 1979 and became executive vice president of corporate banking in 1996, according to the company’s news release. He rose to greater positions on the banking side and in 2006 became senior vice president for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Bank is the largest commercial bank in Lancaster County.

Wenger has held his current roles as chairman and CEO since 2013.

Myers came to Fulton on the banking side in 1990 and joined Fulton Bank’s senior management team in 2004. He became president and CEO of Fulton Bank and COO of Fulton Financial in 2018.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Phil for more than 31 years,” Myers said in a news release. "He has been a thoughtful and decisive leader, through good times and challenging times, and I have learned a lot from him.”

Fulton Financial Corporation maintains holdings of about $26 billion, according to the news release. Its commercial banking operation has 200 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia.