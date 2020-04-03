The top executive at Fulton Financial received a 7.3% raise in the value of his annual compensation in 2019, in part because of its strong financial results for the year, according to the banking company’s new proxy statement.

Chairman and CEO E. Philip Wenger got total compensation valued at $3.04 million, up from 2018’s $2.84 million, the proxy shows.

The main components of his compensation were $1.04 million in salary (a 2.5% raise), potentially $1.27 million worth of stock (depending on Fulton’s performance from 2019 into 2022), $627,000 cash incentive pay (pegged to Fulton’s 2019 results) and $99,000 in “other” compensation.

“Other” compensation included $66,000 in deferred compensation, $14,000 in retirement plan contributions, $12,000 in club memberships and $3,000 in automobile perquisites (such as the value of personal use of a company-owned car).

Wenger, 62, has been Lancaster-based Fulton Financial’s chairman and CEO since 2013. He also has been its president and chief operating officer. Wenger was hired in 1979.

Fulton, with assets of $21.9 billion, is the owner of Fulton Bank, the county’s largest bank as measured by deposits held here. Fulton Financial also is among the county’s biggest employers, with 1,430 employees here.

The proxy was issued Thursday for the company’s annual meeting of shareholders May 19.