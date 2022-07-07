The Pennsylvania Bankers Association has announced its board of directors for 2022-23 which includes Angie Sargent of Fulton Bank serving as vice chair.

Sargent, senior executive vice president of Fulton Bank, had previously been second vice chair of the 25-member board.

Other board officers for 2022-23 are: chair, Mark A. Ritter, of The Northumberland National Bank; second vice chair, Randall E. Black, First Citizens Community Bank; and immediate past chair, Wesley M. Weymers, The Gratz Bank.

The new slate of board members was confirmed at the association’s May 12-15 annual convention. Board terms began July 1 and run through June 30, 2023.