Fulton Bank has widened its lead as the biggest bank in Lancaster County, new federal statistics show, further cementing a turnaround in the banking industry here that unfolded in 2015 .

Lancaster-based Fulton had 28.52% of all bank deposits in the county as of June 30, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s annual survey.

With that mark, Fulton extended its advantage over runner-up Truist to 12.88 percentage points, compared to an edge of 10.76 percentage points the prior year, when Truist predecessor BB&T held the second slot.

Not only was Fulton’s latest market share good enough to secure the top spot for the sixth consecutive year, it also was the highest here in the 27 years of local FDIC data that’s publicly available.

Fulton was in different spot a few years ago. Lititz-based Susquehanna Bank had grabbed the lead in 2012, 2013 and 2014. In 2015, Fulton regained first place by a hair -- less than 1 percentage point.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

That same year, Susquehanna and National Penn, the county’s seventh biggest bank, were acquired by BB&T. On paper, judging from Susquehanna’s and National Penn’s respective market shares, those two transactions should have vaulted BB&T past Fulton to first place.

But BB&T wasn’t able to retain enough of the former Susquehanna and National Penn customers to accomplish that. Instead BB&T/Truist has seen its market share steadily decline from 22.88% in 2016 to 15.64% this year.

Rounding out the 2020 top 10 were: third, PNC, 12.58%; fourth, Ephrata National, 7.35%; fifth, Wells Fargo, 7.25%; sixth, Northwest, 4.22%; seventh, M&T, 3.97%; eighth, Bank of Bird-in-Hand, 3.21%; ninth, S&T, 2.75%; and 10th, First National, 2.66%.

Lancaster County has 22 banks with physical offices here, according to the FDIC. Combined, they have 174 offices with $14.1 billion in deposits.