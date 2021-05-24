Fulton Bank, Lancaster County’s largest bank, said Monday it has agreed to work with the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America to address the housing needs of underserved communities and to develop a more diverse mortgage workforce.

Jeff Scheuren, president of Fulton Mortgage Co., said the effort “will build on programs we offer across the spectrum of mortgage lending, including those focused on underserved communities and first-time homebuyers.

“It also aligns with key pillars of our Fulton Forward initiative to enhance our communities through affordable housing and homeownership,” Scheuren said.