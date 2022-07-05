Fees charged to Fulton Bank customers for nonsufficient funds and extended overdrafts will be eliminated in the fourth quarter of this year.

The bank explained that a nonsufficient funds fee is charged when an item would have caused an overdraft on a deposit account, but the bank rejects and does not pay the item. An extended overdraft fee may be charged when an overdraft occurs on a deposit account creating a negative balance and the account balance remains negative for more than five consecutive business days.

With the move, Lancaster County’s largest bank joins other banks across the country dropping similar fees. Some have gone further, eliminating even overdraft fees, which can be charged when a bank covers a charge or withdrawal on an account that would leave the account with a negative balance.

“We’ve received consumer customer feedback and this is another way we’re responding and helping,” said Andy Fiol, head of Fulton’s consumer banking operations, said in a news release. “This is just one of several changes we’ve made or are making to meet customers’ needs and expectations regarding overdraft fees.”

In 2021, Fulton Bank launched “Xpress Account,” a checkless account offering consumer customers a checking account without overdraft or nonsufficient funds fees with a monthly maintenance charge. The “Xpress Account” is certified under the BankOn National Account Standards, which are designed to encourage financial institutions to provide consumers with access to safe and affordable checking accounts, according to the bank.

“We will continue to evaluate our consumer products, services and fee schedule to ensure we are providing industry-leading services to our consumer customers while, at the same time, continuing to change lives for the better,” said Fiol.

The bank declined to provide how much these fees that will be eliminated generate or what might be done to make up for the lost revenue. “Right now, we’re focused on doing what’s right for our customers,” senior vice president and public relations director Lacey Dean wrote in response to an email from LNP | LancasterOnline.

Changes in the marketplace

Some large banks have taken steps recently that would reduce or eliminate the amount they take in from overdraft fees.

Capital One, the nation’s sixth-largest bank, announced late last year that it would end all overdraft fees this year. Other banks have made it harder for customers to trigger an overdraft fee.

Overdraft fees, which started in the 1990s, became lucrative for the industry but made the banks a target for consumer advocates and their allies in Congress. After the 2008 financial crisis, Democrats put the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other regulators in charge of reining in overdraft fee revenue.

Frequent overdrafters, according to the CFPB, tend to skew toward those living paycheck-to-paycheck and are disproportionately Black and Latino. One of the top reasons given by Black and Latino Americans for choosing not to have a bank account, or being “unbanked,” is that they are trying to avoid bank fees.

Last year, JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s largest bank by assets, waived overdraft fees for customers whose accounts were overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day, giving customers 24 hours to bring their accounts back to $50 or less overdrawn to avoid a fee.

From 2015 through 2020, JPMorgan annually led the industry in overdraft fees collected. Through the first nine months of 2021, Wells Fargo took in the highest amount of overdraft fees, slightly more than $1 billion, according to S&P Global.

Ally Financial, the 18th-largest bank by assets, also said last year it would get rid of overdraft fees across all of its products. Ally cited racial inequity in overdrafts as a reason to stop charging the fees.

Ally earned relatively little from overdraft fees. The bank told investors that getting rid of overdraft fees would have no material impact on its profits.