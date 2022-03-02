Fulton Bank Penn Square 2.jpg
Fulton Financial announced Wednesday an agreement to absorb Philadelphia-based Prudential Bank through stock and cash considerations, part of an effort to make inroads with consumer-level bankers in Pennsylvania’s largest metro area.

Under the agreement, current Prudential shareholders will see their holdings converted into Fulton stock and will also receive $3.65 for each Prudential share owned, according to a joint press release from the two companies.

The deal is set to close in the third quarter of this year, according to a press release.

Lancaster-based Fulton Bank holds assets of about $26 billion and operates some 200 locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia. It is the largest bank in Lancaster County.

Prudential’s savings bank operation holds assets of about $1.1 billion with locations in Philadelphia, Montgomery and Delaware counties.

In September, new federal data showed Fulton Bank had remained the largest bank in Lancaster County by a sizable margin.

The Lancaster-based bank held 27.8% of all bank deposits in the county, according to a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. report issued last year, making Fulton the leading bank here for the seventh consecutive year.

This story will be updated.

