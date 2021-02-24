Fulton Bank is consolidating branch offices in Akron and Lincoln into a new free-standing branch in the Cloister Shopping Center, Ephrata, that’s scheduled to open late this fall.

The new 3,500-square-foot branch will be at 130 N. Reading Road (Route 272), near the intersection with West Main Street (Route 322). Site work, the first step in the construction process, is underway.

The new branch will replace a 2,440-square-foot branch at 3630 Rothsville Road, Akron, and a 2,950-square-foot branch at 1713 W. Main St., Lincoln. The two offices combined have 10 employees. A Fulton spokesman said the bank will retain as many employees as possible. The size of the new branch’s staff has yet to be determined, he said.

The cost of the new branch was not immediately available.

The new branch, roughly the same distance from the Akron and Lincoln sites, is intended to give Fulton a single, centrally located financial center to serve Fulton’s area customers.

While Fulton and many other banks are consolidating branches as consumers more frequently use online and mobile banking for routine transactions, “customers often visit financial centers to discuss more complex banking needs and to meet with our team members who handle mortgage lending, wealth management and other services,” the spokesman said.

Lancaster-based Fulton, the county’s biggest bank, has 21 branches here.