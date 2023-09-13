A federal court has given final approval to the settlement of data breach lawsuit brought against Fulton Bank over the hack of a bank vendor that exposed customer information.

As part of the settlement, Fulton Bank paid $750,000 into a fund that is being used to pay out claims in the case. Claimants could seek credit monitoring, reimbursement for time and expenses or small cash payments.

The bank did not admit any liability in the matter and the court did not make any finding of liability or wrongdoing, according to a final approval order approved Sept. 6 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

A spokesperson for Fulton Bank declined to comment on the settlement.

Overby-Seawell Co., a Georgia-based firm which provides property insurance validation for Fulton Bank and other financial companies, had the data breach that exposed names, addresses, Social Security numbers and other personal customer information of some of its clients, including Fulton Bank.

Unauthorized access to Overby-Seawell’s computer servers began May 26, 2022, and was discovered July 5, 2022. Fulton Bank’s own servers and business systems were not impacted. A class action lawsuit against Fulton claimed the bank negligently entrusted customer information to Overby-Seawell.

Preliminary approval for a settlement of the suit was granted May 11 and notices were subsequently sent to the roughly 110,000 customers possibly affected by the breach. By the Aug. 23 deadline, 4,110 claims were submitted. The settlement money will be divided up between claimants after attorney’s fees and costs of $188,000 are subtracted.

With a judge having now given final signoff on the settlement, claims will begin to be paid out from the $750,000 fund.

Claimants were eligible for two years of credit monitoring and could receive up to $112.50 for time lost because of the breach, an amount calculated at $25 an hour for up to 4.5 hours. Claimants could also ask for up to $150 for “ordinary unreimbursed losses” while those with supporting documentation could submit claims for “extraordinary unreimbursed losses” up to $5,000.

Alternately, claimants could opt to receive a cash payment estimated at $60 but which could be more or less based on the number of claim payments.

The class action lawsuit against Fulton Bank was a consolidation of other suits brought related to the data breach. With the Fulton settlement, the suit continues against Overby-Seawell and Key Bank, an Ohio-based bank that, like Fulton, had some customer data exposed by the data breach.

Want to see our latest stories highlighting local and national business headlines? Sign up for our free weekly Business newsletter here.