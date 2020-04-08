Fulton Bank has joined the PA CARE Package initiative launched late last month by the state Office of Attorney General, the state said Tuesday.

Under the initiative, participating banks offer consumers breaks on loan payments and fee payments in recognition of the strain that many households are under due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fulton said it’s offering: a three-month deferment of consumer loan payments, a six-month forbearance on residential mortgage loans and closed-end consumer loans secured by real estate, and a temporary suspension of late fees.

The initiative also includes credit-card fee relief, new credit cards that charge zero interest for the first 20 months, new lines of credit with zero interest for the first three months and a penalty waiver for early withdrawal of one certificate of deposit, said Fulton.

Relief is available for small business and commercial business owners as well.

Lancaster-based Fulton is the largest bank operating in Lancaster County, based on market share, according to federal statistics. For more information, call 1-800-385-8664 or visit https://www.fultonbank.com/COVID19-Assistance .

Participating banks include two others operating in Lancaster County, PNC and Citizens Bank.