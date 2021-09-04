Fulton Bank remains the largest bank in Lancaster County by a sizable margin, new federal data shows.

The Lancaster-based bank holds 27.80% of all bank deposits in the county, according to a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. report issued Friday, making Fulton the leading bank here for the seventh consecutive year.

Fulton’s market share is slightly smaller than the 28.52% it captured in 2020. As a result, its lead over runner-up Truist Bank (formerly BB&T) receded a little – by less than 1 percentage point. But it’s still a commanding edge of 11.93 percentage points.

Fulton has almost always been the local leader since at least 1994, which is as far back as the FDIC has publicly available data. The exception came in 2012-2014, when the top spot went to Lititz-based Susquehanna Bank.

In 2015, though, Fulton regained the summit, surpassing Susquehanna. It then topped Susquehanna successor BB&T from 2016 through 2019, and now has done the same to BB&T successor Truist in 2020 and this year.

The rest of the 10 biggest banks here fall into the nearly the same order as they did in 2020, with changes only to the ninth- and 10th-place banks. Here are the top 10, with their share of all bank deposits in the county:

First, Fulton, 27.80%; second, Truist, 15.87%; third, PNC, 11.84%; fourth, Ephrata National, 8.02%; fifth, Wells Fargo, 7.05%; sixth, Northwest, 4.13%; seventh, M&T, 3.70%; eighth, Bank of Bird-in-Hand, 3.47%; ninth, First National, 2.86%, replacing S&T, which dropped to 11th; and 10th, Univest, 2.77%, replacing First National.

As has been the case for years, the top three banks in the aggregate account for the majority of deposits here; this year, together they hold 55.51%. In other words, the top three combined hold more deposits than the remaining 20 institutions combined.

The report, which tallies the total deposits held in Lancaster County as of June 30 by each bank that has a physical office here, shows that the 23 banks operating here have a total of $15.99 billion in deposits across a combined 165 offices here.

That number of offices represents a 19.5% drop from the peak of 205 offices in 2008 and 2009, LNP | LancasterOnline files show, although there are several more institutions operating here.

The decline is largely due to the biggest institutions trimming their branch networks as consumers switch to banking online, as LNP | LancasterOnline has often reported. For instance, Fulton had 31 offices here in 2010; it has 21, per the FDIC. Susquehanna had 40 in 2010; its successor, Truist, has 26.