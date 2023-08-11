Moody’s Investors Service, a credit rating agency, downgraded Lancaster city-headquartered Fulton Bank and nine other mid-sized banks this week over concerns related to higher interest rates and rising risks related to commercial real estate exposure.

Moody’s red flag for bank profitability in the next 12 to 18 months roiled the stock market earlier this week. Bank stocks and the broader market tumbled after Moody’s bank downgrade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 159 points, or 0.5% on Tuesday. The S&P 500 slipped 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.8%. Fulton’s stock price fell 5% from $14.63 at close on Monday to $13.88 shortly after market open on Tuesday and closed at $14 on Thursday.

"Across the industry, banks, like many companies, face pressure caused by fast-rising interest rates, increasing inflation and ongoing economic uncertainty," said Curt Myers, CEO of Fulton Bank in an email statement. "We’re proud that we remain a highly rated, investment-grade bank, particularly in this environment. Even with this action, our ratings are still aligned with our peers and some of the nation’s largest banks.”

To curb inflation, the Federal Reserve has hiked the benchmark lending rates 11 times since March 2022 to the highest level in 22 years.

Fulton is the largest bank in Lancaster County, holding about 24% of deposits here, according to most recent federal deposit data.

Fulton Bank and its parent Fulton Financial was downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 in the long-term issuer rating and the baseline credit assessment was downgraded to baa1 from a3. Moody’s defines Baa ratings as investment grade and subject to moderate credit risk and may possess some speculative characteristics.

Moody’s said it might also downgrade larger U.S. lenders in the future, including Truist Financial, which is second to Fulton with a 17% market share of Lancaster County.

In addition to the downgrades, Moody’s has adopted a negative outlook on 11 lenders, including the parent company of PNC Bank, which holds 12% of Lancaster County deposits.

Moody’s cited profitability pressures from higher funding costs, reduced loan growth and higher interest rates as customers take out fewer loans. Moody’s has said it anticipates a recession in late 2023 or early 2024.

“Interest rate risk is not captured well in U.S. bank regulation and thus can create liquidity risks,” Moody’s said in its analysis.

Related News:

Strain on banking sector

Moody's said the rating action reflects several sources of strain on the U.S. banking sector in general, cautioning that bank profits will shrink in the coming quarters as the economy worsens.

The downgrade follows a crisis earlier this year when two mid-sized banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, collapsed after concerns about their financial stability prompted depositors to withdraw money en masse, bank runs that made their financial problems much worse. Both banks have since been taken over by banking regulators.

In March, a coalition of midsized banks that included Fulton Financial called for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to insure all bank deposits beyond the current $250,00 limit for up to two years. So far, the FDIC has not enacted that suggestion but is examining other solutions to shore up banks and protect deposits.

Concerns about Fulton

Moody’s said it is likely that significantly higher interest rates for a longer time period could weigh on Fulton's profitability, capitalization and funding. Additionally, Fulton remains vulnerable to uncertain funding conditions across the U.S. banking sector and the risk of uninsured deposit outflows.

In its downgrade, Moody's pointed to Fulton's low liquidity levels, particularly with respect to cash, increased reliance on market funding, modest profitability and weakening net interest margin, modest capital and commercial real estate exposures.

The bank’s downgrade also takes into consideration credit challenges from Fulton's concentration in commercial real estate, one of the higher concentrations among Moody’s rated banks. Its concentration in construction loans is modestly higher than its rated peers, Moody’s said.

Although Moody’s outlook was negative, the agency said Fulton could see a rating upgrade if credit costs stay low through a commercial real estate downturn and it achieves greater revenue diversification and deposits grow more than loans.

Fulton's cash assets relative to loans and investments liquid assets fell to 17% in the first quarter from 23% in 2021, Moody’s said. Fulton has consistently had lower liquidity and cash levels than peers, a credit negative.

Moody’s pointed out that in 2022 Fulton’s deposits fell from $21.6 billion to $20.6 billion and were unable to grow at the same pace as loans. Furthermore, Moody’s said profitability is starting to weaken from the higher cost of market funds and deposits. Fulton could face more profitability pressures going forward due to rising deposit costs and potentially higher provisions for credit losses, Moody’s said.

Fulton's capital level is stable although moderate, and provides limited cushion against heightened risks, Moody’s said.