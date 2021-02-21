When local banker Curtis J. Myers looks at Philadelphia and Baltimore, he sees larger versions of Lancaster County – each is a collection of communities and neighborhoods that would benefit from community banking.

And, as chairman, president, CEO and chief operating officer of Fulton Bank, he’s been in a position to do something about it.

Lancaster-based Fulton opened three branches in Philadelphia in 2019, to be followed by another this year and another next year. Baltimore, which also has three Fulton branches, likewise is scheduled to get another this year and one more next year.

“We’ve found that there are many more similarities between those neighborhoods and communities (in the big cities) and the ones we currently serve, than there are differences,” Myers said.

Fulton decided to pursue the pair of huge markets about five or so years ago, after successfully concentrating on smaller cities, their suburbs and rural communities for more than a century. Its motive is simple: though Fulton wants to do more business everywhere in its five-state footprint, Philadelphia and Baltimore represent “the biggest growth opportunities for us,” Myers said.

Fulton’s initiative comes as the banking industry grapples with deducing the optimal number of branches as the popularity of electronic banking continues to soar, a trend accelerated by the pandemic. The rise of online banking has led many institutions, including Fulton, to close branches in established markets. But at the same time, opening branches remains a common way for banks to introduce themselves to consumers in new ones.

Fulton, for instance, enters communities within Philadelphia and Baltimore first by offering wealth management and commercial banking – services it can offer without needing to develop branches. This enables Fulton to start developing a customer base and generate revenue.

But to take that next step – offering consumer services – Fulton believes a community bank like itself needs to establish a physical presence there, Myers said.

“Long term, our style of community banking requires physical branches. You just can’t be a part of the community and a part of the neighborhood unless you have a physical branch. People know you’re committed (when you open a bricks-and-mortar branch),” he said.

That’s the key to being a community bank, in Fulton’s view.

Putting down roots

Myers acknowledges that Fulton doesn’t fit the commonly held profile of a community bank. Community banks generally are assumed to be small institutions. Fulton, with 201 branches, hardly qualifies under that criterion.

For Fulton, however, the term has a different definition.

“And that is, a physical location in the community, with staff members who are from the community and who live in the community,” Myers said. “We take deposits in that community and we make loans in that community. If you look at it from that standpoint, it’s just like Lititz.

“We support nonprofits and the community there. We want to do the same thing in each of the communities we serve,” Myers said.

And how is its arrival being received? So far, so good, a Fulton spokesman said.

The Philadelphia and Baltimore offices “are performing as expected; the community seems to appreciate our presence and the strong team of bankers we built to take care of our customers,” said spokesman Steve Trapnell.

Myers noted that Fulton is doing in its new markets what it’s been doing for decades in its existing markets, where its commitment remains as strong as ever.

“I’ve been here for 30 years. We were $1.7 billion (in assets) when I started. Right now we’re $25 billion. We work really hard at our strategy, which is the same as it’s been over those 30 years – we want to be the local community bankers in each of the communities we serve.

“We’re just doing it in more areas now,” he said.

Gradual, not grandiose

There’s another constant over the years, according to Myers. Fulton will build its presence in its new market patiently, steadily opening a branch or two a year, eschewing the temptation to enter them with a big splash.

“It’s just not the smartest thing to do,” he said. “It’s hard to hire that much staff, hard to onboard them, hard to build your customer base that quickly. … We’re playing long game.”

In deciding where to develop a new branch, Fulton weighs numerous factors, Trapnell said. These include the demographics of an area’s residents, the presence of competitors and whether the area has an excellent site available.

Each new branch costs $1 million to $3 million to open, depending on whether it involves new construction from the ground up or redeveloping an existing building. Each branch has four to six employees.

However, the branches provide more than a place for consumer banking. They also provide a place for Fulton representatives to meet with prospective and existing users of its other services, such as wealth management, commercial banking, international banking, treasury services and credit card processing.

“A lot more employees use the location than just the employees who are manning it for consumer services,” Myers said. “It creates that physical hub for all those other services to be brought to the community.”

Because its branches are locations for more than consumer banking, Fulton refers to those facilities as financial centers rather than branches.

Role reversal

While Fulton sees Lancaster County communities sharing common characteristics with the communities of big cities relatively nearby, Fulton’s prominence in Lancaster County contrasts sharply with its presence in those urban markets.

Fulton has long been the biggest bank in Lancaster County, holding down the top spot in 24 of the past 27 years, based on publicly available federal market-share data that dates to 1994. That dominance includes the last six straight years.

In the most recent statistics gathered by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., for the year ended June 30, Fulton had 28.52% of all bank deposits in the county.

Fulton holds a different position in the two big cities. In Philadelphia, Fulton ranked 29th with a 0.05% market share; PNC had the top spot at 21.26%. In Baltimore, Fulton ranked eighth with a 0.51% market share; Bank of America was first at 46.07%; according to the FDIC.

While Fulton is looking to expand its branch network in Philadelphia and Baltimore immediately, and it has longer range plans to do so in Richmond, Va., and Washington D.C., Fulton has been consolidating its branch network elsewhere.

Fulton announced in October that it was cutting its branch network system-wide by 21 branches, merging them into nearby branches to reduce the bank’s pre-tax operating expense by $7 million annually. The cuts included two sites here, lowering its number of local branches to 21.

“Since 2014, we have consolidated 58 offices (system-wide) or approximately 23% of our total locations, continuing to make our retail system more efficient,” said E. Philip Wenger, chairman and CEO of Fulton Financial, to Wall Street analysts in January.

Big picture

One way that Fulton strives to lift up the communities it serves, including those in Philadelphia and Baltimore, is through its Fulton Forward program.

Fulton Forward targets “underserved individuals and communities in its market footprint.”

Founded in 2016, Fulton Forward addresses four critical areas: home ownership and affordable housing, job training and workforce development, financial education and economic empowerment, and diversity and inclusion.

Programs include providing financial help with down payments, closing costs and other expenses to eligible homebuyers, funding the development of housing for low-to-moderate income residents, running a “boot camp” for small-business entrepreneurs, providing meeting space and technology to small businesses, teaching financial literacy to school children and providing scholarships.

The bank is partnering with the nonprofit Operation Hope to provide credit counseling, small business coaching and other efforts under its Fulton Forward umbrella.