Fulton Bank has formed the Fulton Forward Foundation, an independent, nonprofit private foundation funded by the bank, it was announced Wednesday.

The foundation that will provide gifts of $20,000 or more to nonprofit community organizations that share Fulton’s vision of advancing economic empowerment, particularly in underserved communities.

The new foundation is an extension of the bank’s Fulton Forward initiative, which promotes diversity, equity and inclusion; encourages the building of vibrant communities; fosters affordable housing; drives economic development; and increases financial literacy in the communities served by the bank.

Lancaster-based Fulton is the county’s biggest bank, according to federal data.